Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 4,760 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 153.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

