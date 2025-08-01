Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 198.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672,276 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 767.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,234,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,202,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,237,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,372 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $51.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.