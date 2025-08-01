Griffin Securities Has Positive Outlook of CDNS Q4 Earnings

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share.

CDNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $364.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $312.60 and a 200-day moving average of $290.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $306,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,319,618.65. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,667. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,800,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

