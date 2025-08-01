Gruss & Co. LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. EQT accounts for 0.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its stake in EQT by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in EQT by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This trade represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.84.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EQT Corporation has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $61.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

