GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $900,000 in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Atlanta Braves by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BATRA opened at $47.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.57 and a beta of 0.69. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Deretta C. Rhodes sold 5,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,214.40. The trade was a 61.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 27,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This trade represents a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,451,951. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

