GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 99,911 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 99,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCSG shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Shea sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $283,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,932. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HCSG stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.05 million, a P/E ratio of 92.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

