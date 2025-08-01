GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Acco Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83,706 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Acco Brands were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acco Brands by 27.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 4,552,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 980,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acco Brands by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 859,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Acco Brands by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 562,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Acco Brands by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Acco Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Acco Brands Price Performance
ACCO opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. Acco Brands Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $339.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.
Acco Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Acco Brands’s payout ratio is presently -26.55%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ACCO has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Acco Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acco Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
About Acco Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.
