GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,002,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 802,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 451,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.18). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.20 million. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.16%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In other news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,480.80. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,086.20. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,859.73. The trade was a 17.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,962 shares of company stock valued at $61,110. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PEBO shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PEBO

About Peoples Bancorp

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.