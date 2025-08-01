GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 12,516 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:BFS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Saul Centers ( NYSE:BFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Saul Centers had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 160.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II purchased 7,179 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $241,142.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 214,576 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,607.84. This represents a 3.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $341,786 in the last ninety days. 56.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

