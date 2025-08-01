Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) versus Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT) Financial Comparison

Tiptree Financial (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) and Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Tiptree Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hannover Ruck shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Tiptree Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tiptree Financial and Hannover Ruck, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hannover Ruck 1 1 0 1 2.33

Dividends

Profitability

Tiptree Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hannover Ruck pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tiptree Financial pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hannover Ruck pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Tiptree Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Tiptree Financial and Hannover Ruck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree Financial 2.77% 14.20% 1.67% Hannover Ruck 8.46% 18.29% 3.17%

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree Financial has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannover Ruck has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree Financial and Hannover Ruck”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree Financial $2.04 billion 0.38 $53.37 million $1.20 17.32 Hannover Ruck $28.55 billion 1.28 $2.52 billion $3.35 15.11

Hannover Ruck has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree Financial. Hannover Ruck is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hannover Ruck beats Tiptree Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree Financial

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments. It also provides auto and consumer warranty programs, including mobile devices, consumer electronics, appliances, furniture; and vehicle service contracts, GAP, and ancillary products; as well as premium or warranty contract financing services, lead generation support, and business process outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; asset management services; and maritime shipping and asset management services, as well as invests in shares. It markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, online retailers, auto dealers, and regional big box retailers. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock; aviation and space; catastrophe XL; credit, surety, and political risks; facultative; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance. It offers risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, the company offers group life, retirement, lifestyle, credit life, and Takaful reinsurance products. Further, the company provides various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and reinsurance and solvency II businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. Hannover Rück SE was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE operates as a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

