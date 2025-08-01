Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target Cut to $22.50 by Analysts at Stephens

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $23.50 to $22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanover Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HNVR

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hanover Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $150.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.07.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Hanover Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HNVR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 298.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.