Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 968 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.1%

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $575.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.77. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

