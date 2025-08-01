Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Trading Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.08 and last traded at C$10.08. 21,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 24,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.16.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.82.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Company Profile
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
