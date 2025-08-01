Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 6,259 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Universal Insurance by 57.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $665.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.86. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.98 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UVE

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 926,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,608.97. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 30,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $811,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 301,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,655.10. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

(Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:UVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.