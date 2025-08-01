Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 331.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth about $30,935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,632,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,719,000 after purchasing an additional 39,332 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rayonier by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,372,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Trading Down 1.0%

RYN opened at $23.32 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Rayonier from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

View Our Latest Report on RYN

Rayonier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.