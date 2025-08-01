Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $132,000 Investment in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Repligen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens raised Repligen to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $117.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -468.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. Repligen Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.96 and a 12 month high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $182.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

