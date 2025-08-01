Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. NWI Management LP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after buying an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $565.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $543.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.39. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $574.63.

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

