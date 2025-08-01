HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 799 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,485,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,424,000 after buying an additional 3,063,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,139,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,336,000 after acquiring an additional 763,219 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,215,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,905,000 after acquiring an additional 679,359 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7,765.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 582,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 575,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,950,000 after buying an additional 372,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.