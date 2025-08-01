HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180,171 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,044,000 after purchasing an additional 402,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,624,000 after purchasing an additional 316,910 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,432,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

