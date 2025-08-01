HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,109. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

