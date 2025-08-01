HB Wealth Management LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,288,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,717,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after buying an additional 442,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,194,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,626,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $265.77 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.98 and a twelve month high of $307.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.65 and its 200 day moving average is $273.27.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

