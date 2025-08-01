HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,346 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,346 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Daktronics by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $16.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Daktronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Daktronics

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In related news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $14,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,106,625.10. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.