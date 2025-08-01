HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for Celcuity Earnings

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Celcuity in a report released on Monday, July 28th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn ($3.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.11). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s FY2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Celcuity from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Celcuity Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $39.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celcuity

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,678,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 803,575 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Celcuity by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Celcuity by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $4,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,497,500. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

