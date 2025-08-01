HCA Healthcare Q4 EPS Estimate Lifted by Leerink Partnrs

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.01. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $24.98 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $26.72 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $30.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $34.98 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $401.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.46.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.2%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $354.24 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.78.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

