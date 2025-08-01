Head-To-Head Analysis: 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of TransUnion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of 36Kr shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransUnion and 36Kr, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 1 4 10 0 2.60 36Kr 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

TransUnion presently has a consensus price target of $112.46, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given TransUnion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than 36Kr.

This table compares TransUnion and 36Kr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $4.18 billion 4.43 $284.30 million $2.00 47.57 36Kr $231.07 million 0.04 -$19.00 million ($6.00) -0.88

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr. 36Kr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransUnion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TransUnion and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 8.99% 16.08% 6.47% 36Kr N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

TransUnion has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 36Kr has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransUnion beats 36Kr on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and industries, timely market updates, thought-provoking editorials, and commentaries, as well as original video and audio content in various industries, such as technology, consumer, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and enterprise services. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, online/offline event, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

