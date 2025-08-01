Head-To-Head Analysis: Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY) and NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) and Central Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:ENGY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NextDecade has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Energy Partners has a beta of -4.49, meaning that its stock price is 549% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextDecade and Central Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade N/A -32.09% -8.02% Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade 0 0 3 1 3.25 Central Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NextDecade and Central Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NextDecade currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given NextDecade’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextDecade is more favorable than Central Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextDecade and Central Energy Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade N/A N/A -$61.75 million ($0.68) -16.71 Central Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of NextDecade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NextDecade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NextDecade beats Central Energy Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

About Central Energy Partners

Central Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiary, Regional Enterprises, Inc., provides liquid bulk storage, trans-loading, and transportation services for hazardous chemicals and petroleum products in the United States. It transports hazardous liquid products, such as aluminum sulfate solution, hydrochloric and sulfuric acid, sodium hydroxide, aqua ammonia, sodium bisulfate, and fuel blends; and non-hazardous materials, including crude tall oil, No. 2 oil, No. 6 oil, asphalt additives, micro-c, and vacuum gas oil in the states of Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The company also offers tank storage and terminal services. As December 31, 2014, it had a fleet of 15 leased tractors, 5 owned tractors, and 36 tanker units for transportation services. Central Energy GP LLC serves as the general partner of Central Energy Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Rio Vista Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Central Energy Partners LP in December 2010. Central Energy Partners LP was founded in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

