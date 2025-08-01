Head to Head Analysis: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) and Comtex News Network (OTCMKTS:CMTX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Comtex News Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 23.30% 31.59% 15.37% Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Comtex News Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 6 0 0 1.67 Comtex News Network 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $444.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.25%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Comtex News Network.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Comtex News Network”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $2.20 billion 6.92 $537.13 million $13.84 29.11 Comtex News Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Comtex News Network.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Comtex News Network shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtex News Network has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Comtex News Network on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Comtex News Network

(Get Free Report)

Comtex News Network, Inc. provides electronic real-time news, and content and proprietary market products in the United States. The company receives, enhances, combines, and filters news and content received from national and international news bureaus, agencies, and publications. Its products comprise CustomWires, the real-time and subject-specific newswires, such as finance, business, foreign exchange, and public companies, as well as real-time trading data in the global stock markets, commodities and futures prices, SEC filing information, personal investment news, economic indicator data, international trade policies, business news, IRS bulletins, and actions from the global financial institutions; and Comtex Top News that include editorial news summaries in 29 categories. The company also provides feed products and custom solutions; and SmarTrend products for managing investments. Comtex News Network, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.