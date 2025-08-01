Head-To-Head Analysis: OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) & Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of OFS Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of OFS Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OFS Credit has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $1.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 24.8%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. OFS Credit pays out 876.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit $3.80 million 24.95 $2.68 million $0.17 35.41 Silvercrest Asset Management Group $123.65 million 1.77 $9.53 million $0.95 17.22

This table compares OFS Credit and Silvercrest Asset Management Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group has higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. Silvercrest Asset Management Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFS Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Credit and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 7.22% 12.39% 8.36%

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats OFS Credit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

