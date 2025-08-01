Head to Head Comparison: Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) & Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) and Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Celularity and Emergent Biosolutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celularity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent Biosolutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Emergent Biosolutions has a consensus target price of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 144.05%. Given Emergent Biosolutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emergent Biosolutions is more favorable than Celularity.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celularity $54.22 million 1.45 -$57.89 million ($2.65) -1.24 Emergent Biosolutions $1.04 billion 0.31 -$190.60 million ($2.71) -2.17

This table compares Celularity and Emergent Biosolutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Celularity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emergent Biosolutions. Emergent Biosolutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celularity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Celularity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Celularity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Emergent Biosolutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celularity and Emergent Biosolutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celularity -106.77% -271.88% -42.82% Emergent Biosolutions -13.63% -0.52% -0.17%

Volatility and Risk

Celularity has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emergent Biosolutions has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Emergent Biosolutions beats Celularity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celularity

Celularity Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease. It is also developing CYCART-201 for the treatment of NHL and MCL, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive cancers; CYNK-301, a next generation chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR-NK) for treating relapse refractory AML; CYNK-302, a CAR-NK to treat non-small cell lung cancer; and pExo-001, a human postpartum placenta derived exosome product for the treatment of osteoarthritis. It also produces, sells, and licenses products that are used in surgical and wound care markets, such as Biovance, Biovance 3L, Interfyl, and Centaflex; and collects and stores stem cells from umbilical cords and placentas under the LifebankUSA brand. The company has licensing agreement with Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of licensed CD19 CAR-T products; and research collaboration services agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to support the research of allogeneic cell therapy candidates. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax. It also provides ACAM2000, a smallpox vaccine; CNJ-016 to address complications from smallpox vaccination; TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox disease caused by variola virus in adult and pediatric patients; BAT for the treatment of symptomatic botulism; Ebanga for the treatment of Ebola; Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion Kit to remove or neutralize chemical warfare agents from the skin; Trobigard, a atropine sulfate obidoxime chloride auto-injector. In addition, the company is developing CGRD-001 for the treatment of poisoning by organophosphorus nerve agents or organophosphorus compounds; EBS-LASV to prevent Lassa fever; EBS-MARV to prevent Marburg virus disease; EBS-SUDV to prevent Sudan virus disease; Pan-Ebola mAbs for the treatment of ebola virus; SIAN Antidote for initial treatment of certain or suspected acute cyanide poisoning; UniFlu for immunity against influenza A and B viruses; and WEVEE-VLP for equine encephalitis virus infections. Further, it provides contract development and manufacturing services comprising drug substance and product manufacturing, and packaging, as well as technology transfer, process, and analytical development services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

