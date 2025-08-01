Head-To-Head Survey: China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) versus Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) and China Railway Construction (OTCMKTS:CWYCY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Railway Construction 0 0 0 0 0.00

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is more favorable than China Railway Construction.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $762.69 million 0.99 $57.26 million $1.02 10.86 China Railway Construction $160.80 billion N/A $3.69 billion N/A N/A

China Railway Construction has higher revenue and earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 8.63% 15.72% 5.85% China Railway Construction N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock beats China Railway Construction on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About China Railway Construction

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Development Operations; and Other Business Operations. The Construction Operations segment engages in the construction of infrastructure, such as railways, highways, metropolitan railways, bridges, tunnels, and real estate projects, as well as housing, municipal engineering, water conservancy and hydropower, and airport and wharf projects. The Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations segment offers survey, design, and consultancy services for civil engineering and infrastructure construction, such as railways, highways and urban rail transport, etc. The Manufacturing Operations segment is involved in the research and development, production, and sale of mechanical equipment comprising railway track maintenance machinery and tunnel boring machinery, as well as manufactures track system, etc. The Real Estate Development Operations segment engages in the development, construction, and sale of residential and commercial properties. The Other Business Operations segment includes trade and logistics, finance and insurance, and highway operations. The company also provides investment services; and purchases and sells goods and materials. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Railway Construction Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of China Railway Construction Group Co., Ltd.

