Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $104,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $66.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

