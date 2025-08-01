High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 107,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 62,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
