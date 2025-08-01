High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Shares Up 0.6% – Still a Buy?

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. 107,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 62,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

High Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

High Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.2%.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 525,921.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,105,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,080,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 1,744.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,748,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after buying an additional 1,654,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,256,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in High Income Securities Fund by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

