Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB) Stake Raised by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Home BancShares Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Home BancShares’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

