Howard Capital Management Inc. Takes $349,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. The trade was a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $293.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

