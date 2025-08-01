Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 585,783 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,970,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,783 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $119,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,337,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,773,000 after acquiring an additional 946,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after acquiring an additional 871,218 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,422,000 after acquiring an additional 510,738 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,013,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after acquiring an additional 505,834 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.