Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Invests $269,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

