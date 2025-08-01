Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 186.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after buying an additional 162,002 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HDSN. B. Riley upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

HDSN opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $408.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

