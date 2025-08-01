Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Holdings Trimmed by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 36,042 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

