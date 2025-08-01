Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total value of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $278.52 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.