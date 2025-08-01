Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $441.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $434.89 and its 200 day moving average is $426.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

