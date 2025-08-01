Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUB stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.84. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

