IFP Advisors Inc Invests $34,000 in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $987.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.72.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.