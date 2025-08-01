IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 557.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 46 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NewMarket by 185.2% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NewMarket by 39.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NewMarket

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 311 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.43, for a total value of $199,795.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,989.94. The trade was a 46.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $685.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $684.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NewMarket Corporation has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $743.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $698.51 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.