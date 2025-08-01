IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, CFO David Mcconnell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Cody purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,924.28. The trade was a 6.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $253,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 3.1%

VSH opened at $16.36 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.63%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

