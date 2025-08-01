IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.59) target price on the stock.
LON:IGR opened at GBX 63.69 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £62.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 45.92 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 232 ($3.06). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
