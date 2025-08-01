IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 120 ($1.59) target price on the stock.

LON:IGR opened at GBX 63.69 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £62.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. IG Design Group has a one year low of GBX 45.92 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 232 ($3.06). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

