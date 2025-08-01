Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Trading Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,956.07 ($39.05) and last traded at GBX 2,954 ($39.02). 1,892,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,906,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,913 ($38.48).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,881.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,837.60. The company has a market capitalization of £24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 123.90 ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Brands PLC will post 246.5723613 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.

We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.