Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,120 ($14.80) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,163 ($15.36) to GBX 1,161 ($15.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th.

Inchcape Stock Performance

Inchcape stock opened at GBX 703.71 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 575 ($7.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 874 ($11.55). The company has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 725.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 699.16.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 35.50 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inchcape had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,026 ($1,355.35). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 725 ($9.58) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,886.39). Company insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

