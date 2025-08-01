InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Up 2.8% – Still a Buy?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.91. 284,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 357,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of InflaRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of InflaRx in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that InflaRx N.V. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in InflaRx by 33.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

