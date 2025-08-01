Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 7,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $410,000. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.15. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

