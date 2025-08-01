Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Buys 2,931 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Brian Shea bought 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,874.01 ($14,364.61).
Barclays Trading Down 0.3%
LON BARC opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The company has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.53.
Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
