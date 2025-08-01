Insider Buying: Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Buys 2,931 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) insider Brian Shea bought 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 371 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £10,874.01 ($14,364.61).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 0.3%

LON BARC opened at GBX 373.90 ($4.94) on Friday. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196.44 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 376.35 ($4.97). The company has a market capitalization of £53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 336.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 308.53.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported GBX 11.70 ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 39.1062802 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Shore Capital boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 395 ($5.22) to GBX 410 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barclays to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 366 ($4.83) in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.49) to GBX 355 ($4.69) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.02) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 384.20 ($5.08).

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.